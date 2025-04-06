Revised flats plan for former scout hall in Kinghorn are revealed
Scotia Gas Care Limited has revised its proposals for the building at 15 St Leonards Place to create two flats and create a single storey extension.
In March 2024, the business was given approval by Fife Council for three flats at the three-storey property which dates from around 1838 and was formerly part of St Leonard's flax mill. The building was formerly home to the 6th Fife Kinghorn Scout Group.
The company submitted its new application to the local authority for a change of use to build the two flats, plus a single storey extension to the rear, the installation of new and replacement windows, vents and solar panels, formation of decking and repairs to roof and walls. This would also involve the partial demolition of the rear extension
Previous planning documents have said the building, which is a C-listed property, has shown signs of decline.
Councillors will consider the planning application in due course.
