The roadworks in Ladybank will be done in three phases (Pic: Google Maps)

Roadworks are set to get underway in Ladybank.

The improvements to Commercial Crescent and Pitlessie Road will be done in three stages, starting on Monday, October 21.

Phase one, which runs until October 29, will see the resurfacing Commercial Crescent from the B9129 Masonic Lodge to the rail bridge. A road closure will be in place at the junction between B9129 and Pitlessie Road. Phase two, from October 30 to November 4 will see resurfacing at Commercial Crescent from the rail bridge to B938 Commercial Road. A road closure will be in place at the junction between Sofietti Way and B9129 Commercial Crescent.

The final phase, between November 5-15, will move to Pitlessie Road from the junction with B9129 Commercial Road to Alpine Cottage. The railway car park will be closed during this time but pedestrian access will be maintained.

Two road closures are during these works - Masonic Lodge to B938 Commercial Road junction from October 21 to 4 November, and Pitlessie Road junction to Commercial Road from October 21 to November 15.

Fife Council is investing £130,000 in the roadworks.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

“We'll maintain access for emergency services at all times, but there'll be limited access for residents. Bus services will be running, but please check any disruptions to service with Stagecoach. We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”