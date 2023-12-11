Rothesay House: empty council building moves one step closer to demolition

Fife Council’s Rothesay House in Glenrothes is one step closer to demolition this week after the local authority submitted a “prior notification of demolition” through the planning portal.

There are no firm dates in the diary yet, but the planning application solidifies demolition plans and moves the building in the centre of the town one step closer to its destruction.

Fife Cabinet Committee councillors previously agreed to demolish Rothesay House - a former administrative office building - to save money and open up the site for redevelopment opportunities. It will cost the council £1.4 million to bring down the building in the new year, but councillors said it was the best option for the 40-year-old office block as it nears the end of its life.

Fife Council initially made the decision to mothball Rothesay House in December 2020. By the end of 2021, most staff had relocated to Fife House and its major base at Bankhead on the outskirts of Glenrothes. A small number of staff associated with the community alarms system remained until July of this year when they too transferred to Bankhead. Since then, Rothesay House has been vacant.

Rothesay House in Glenrothes (Pic: Neil Doig/Fife Free Press)

According to planning papers, the building now lies “empty and is surplus to council requirements.”