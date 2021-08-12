Safety barrier to go up to keep children safe at Fife playpark

The road links the top of the north Fife village to the bottom - but was stopped up with a pedestrian barrier some years ago to discourage its use as a rat run.

However, local Lib Dem councillor Tim Brett received a number of complaints from locals of delivery drivers and other motorists driving down the street from Main Road - only to have to reverse out, past the play park entrance, after discovering it is a dead end.

Elected members have approved a proposed solution from Fife Council - a removable barrier lodged 60 metres from the junction that can be seen from afar, hopefully discouraging drivers from entering the cul-de-sac.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tim Brett

Cllr Brett said: "The barrier will be removable so council staff can get in to cut the grass at the playpark and fix the street lights if they need to.

"It's a minor change but what it does it make the area much safer for the kids.

"The community council reviewed the idea and said it should be done. Everyone will have a chance to comment during consultation."

The road is a dead end, resulting in vans, unaware it is a cul de sac, reversing back up near the playpark

While Quality Street is clearly signposted as being a dead end from Main Road itself, some drivers appear to be unaware of the fact that there is no through route. Cllr Brett suspects out-of-date satellite navigation systems may be to blame.

He added: "Many vehicles, particularly white van delivery vehicles, clearly think it's a shortcut to get through to Balgove Road at the back of Gauldry, and just don't see tyhe sign saying it's a cul-de-sac.

"They're then having to reverse out, sometimes at quite some speed, and that puts children at risk.

"What has been agreed is to put in this extra barrier, which I hope anyone driving in will see sooner - and possibly won't even drive into the street."

Ken Gourlay, Fife Council's head of transport, said in a report to the north east Fife area committee that the current situation was creating an "unacceptable level of risk" for local residents.

He wrote: "With the introduction of a removeable barrier, around 65 metres south of the Main Road junction, access can be maintained to the play area and streetlighting, whilst reducing the progress of invasive traffic.

"Closure at this location will also highlight to drivers sooner that the road ahead is blocked to through traffic.

"These restrictions will remove traffic from passing the children’s play area. They will also provide a pedestrian friendly traffic free route to the same."

Councillors waved through the proposal unanimously on Wednesday.

The proposal will now go through a phase of statutory public notice and consultation before it is implemented.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.