The routine checks will take place at Anstruther Easter Churchyard and Anstruther Cemetery starting on Monday, December 12.

Any headstones found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team. In a small number of instances, it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Murphy, manager, bereavement services, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there.

Anstruther Cemetery

“I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.