Councillor Kathleen Leslie said the crossing at Invertiel Burn has been in a perilous state for too long, and wants the local authority to take action. Her call comes a year after first raising the issue.

Recent high water levels have also added to her concerns over the safety issues it poses.

Cllr Leslie said: “Whilst the wee bridge under the railway viaduct might escape the notice of most, for the residents of Invertiel it is a different story.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie at Invertiel Bridge

“If they are walking through the woodland and want to cross the Tiel Burn they are faced with a dangerous bridge in desperate need of repair. Add to that the fact that pupils from Balwearie High School take this route as a short cut at lunchtime.

“The wooden sides of the bridge have fallen away in parts and on one side there is a hole that if you were walking in the dark and unfamiliar with the area you would not see. The water level has been particularly high recently which added further to my concern when I visited the area earlier this week.”

The issue was raised over 12 months ago amid uncertainty who owned the bridge which was a stumbling block to any repairs being carried out.

Cllr Leslie added: “The possibility of a land registry search was raised, but it seems there was no budget. Now a year later nothing has happened.

“The barriers to try to close off access are long gone, dog walkers and runners still cross the bridge as do school pupils. Is the council not concerned about the health and safety risk here?”

“The bridge needs to be made safe for the local community who use the woodland.”

She has highlighted her safety concerns with the high school to ask that pupils are reminded not to use the bridge - but, if any do, they should be extra cautious