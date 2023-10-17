Safety inspections to be carried out on headstones in Strathmiglo Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council staff will be completing the inspections at Strathmiglo cemetery beginning on Monday, October 23. Signage advising of the inspections will be placed around the cemetery.

Any headstones that are found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team. In a small number of instances it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Liz Murphy, the council’s service manager for bereavement services, said: “Fife Council has a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there. I’d encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.

Routine safety inspections are to be carried out at Strathmiglo Cemetery. (Pic: Fife Council)

"I’d also urge members of the public to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to Fife Council.”