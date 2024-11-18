Sainsbury reveals why it was to sell more goods at planned new Fife store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retail giant wants to expand the range of goods it can sell from its new base in Glenrothes.

Sainsbury's is planning to move into the current Homebase retail shop in in the town’s Pentland Park.

The store currently has planning permission to sell and display DIY, homeware, gardening, and household goods. Now Sainsbury’s has asked Fife Council for permission to sell food and other convenience goods.

A statement submitted as part of its planning application said: ”As these sites already benefit from planning permission to operate as retail stores, no change of use is required. However, some of the stores, including Glenrothes, are currently subject to a planning condition that limits the range of goods that can be sold,.

Sainsbury is moving into Glenrothes (Pic: TSPL)

“The purpose of this application is to modify this condition, allowing Sainsbury’s to sell food and other convenience goods from the existing retail store.”

According to the supermarket giant, the “significant investment” in Glenrothes will make it the company’ key store, and will generate up to 100 new jobs.

“The opportunity to open a new store in the existing Homebase unit will bring Sainsbury’s quality and value food offering to the area, along with an in-store Argos,” the planning statement said.

“This development will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy.”

Subject to the outcome of this application, Sainsbury’s intends to begin work on the conversion early in 2025, and open later in the year. Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.