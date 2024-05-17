School staff in frontline of rising levels of violence and aggression towards council employees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Violence and aggression towards Fife Council staff is continuing to rise, a leading councillor has warned.

There have been 5185 incidents recorded in the past year, and the vast majority - some 86% - have involved school staff.

“There is evidence, from our health and safety event recording system, that reported violence, aggression and threat incidents are increasing,” Councillor Cara Hilton, the Labour spokesperson for education told a meeting of the full council on Thursday.

“In 2022/23 3,745 incidents were recorded and in 2023/24, 5,185 were recorded. All staff members are encouraged to report all incidents.

The report to councillors detailed the scale of the issue (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The issue was raised by Councillor Margaret Kennedy (Lib-Dem for Cupar).

She said: “The wider community and media have highlighted concerns in relation to violence in schools with thousands of violent incidents against council and school workers taking place in the UK since 2015.

“Additionally UNISON, nationally, have raised concern that their research has identified that workers in UK councils or schools are 75% more likely to be a victim of violence at work than other workers.”

That trend has held true in Fife. Incidents of violence and aggression have risen across the board for all council staff, and 86% of incidents happened in schools.

“We know that the nature of the services we provide may occasionally place employees at increased risk from verbal abuse, intimidating behaviour or physical violence,” Cllr Hilton responded.

“All forms of violence, aggression and threat towards colleagues are unacceptable. We are committed to a violence reduction hierarchy based on elimination, reduction and control.”

To support this, she said the local authority has a range of supporting guidance which focuses on reducing workplace violence and risk assessment. It is also continuing to focus on the importance of reporting incidents of violence and aggression - especially in education - and working closely with trade unions to provide support and solutions.

“Violence and abuse should never be part of the job and it should have no place in our classrooms,” Cllr Hilton concluded.