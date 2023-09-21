School strikes: new £80m deal to avert strikes at schools including Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A last-minute pay offer came in a bid to stop school strike action across the country - including Fife - next week. COSLA, which acts as the employer association on behalf of all 32 Scottish councils, has been locked in a pay dispute with three national trade unions for some time. It has been reported that an extra £80m has been found to clinch a deal.

Trade union, Unite, said its members - who include non-teaching staff such as cleaners, janitors and support workers - will walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 in support of a pay claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It balloted school staff working for every council in Scotland over the five per cent pay offer from COSLA, but the offer was refused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of students in a school classroom (Pic: Tony Johnson)

It was the largest ever vote for strike action by school staff across Scotland and could mean mass closures throughout the country.

Fife Council previously said it was monitoring the impact and could not rule out some school closures.

However, Cllr Ross was hopeful that the special COSLA meeting might have found a solution to end the strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team met with the deputy First Minister yesterday late afternoon to discuss additional funding that could be reprioritized to enhance an offer. I’m pleased to say that leaders agreed an offer to be made to the SJC unions today,” Councillor Ross told the full council on Thursday morning.

“It remains to be seen whether unions will take that offer to their members but we’re hopeful. It is a significantly improved offer.”

He continued: “I’m not in a position to give the details of that offer at the moment but we're very hopeful that they will be asked to suspend the strike action that’s planned for next in our schools. That is good news. It’s a step in the right direction.”