Scotrail looks to add CCTV cameras at two Fife train stations
Two Fife train stations could be set to get new CCTV cameras.
Planning applications have been lodged with Fife Council to carry out the work at Cupar and North Queensferry stations.Scotrail wants to replace two cameras at Cupar, and install a new dome camera at the premises.
At North Queensferry, it wants to install two cameras on poles.
The train operator is seeking listed building consent to carry out the work at both stations.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.