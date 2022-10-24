News you can trust since 1871
Scotrail looks to add CCTV cameras at two Fife train stations

Two Fife train stations could be set to get new CCTV cameras.

By Allan Crow
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 10:29am

Planning applications have been lodged with Fife Council to carry out the work at Cupar and North Queensferry stations.Scotrail wants to replace two cameras at Cupar, and install a new dome camera at the premises.

At North Queensferry, it wants to install two cameras on poles.

The train operator is seeking listed building consent to carry out the work at both stations.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

