Scottish Budget: Fife Council leader fears more cuts and poorer services ahead of budget announcement

Shona Robison , Finance Secretary, will announce the details of her budget at Holyrood today - and councillors will immediately pour over the fine detail. The Scottish Government has already announced a freeze on Council Tax , but no details have been given on how much money councils will receive to compensate for this.

David Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration at Fife House said: “We depend on the Scottish Government for more than 80% of funding needed to keep providing local services. I am concerned we may face another cut in our grant.”He accepted a Council Tax freeze would be welcome in many households battling a cost of living crisis, but added: “The cost of providing services has gone up due to inflation just like household bills. If we don’t fund them properly we face more cuts and a deterioration in services like road repairs, care for the elderly and education for our young people.”