Scottish Budget: Fife Council leader fears more cuts and poorer services ahead of budget announcement
Shona Robison, Finance Secretary, will announce the details of her budget at Holyrood today - and councillors will immediately pour over the fine detail. The Scottish Government has already announced a freeze on Council Tax, but no details have been given on how much money councils will receive to compensate for this.
David Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration at Fife House said: “We depend on the Scottish Government for more than 80% of funding needed to keep providing local services. I am concerned we may face another cut in our grant.”He accepted a Council Tax freeze would be welcome in many households battling a cost of living crisis, but added: “The cost of providing services has gone up due to inflation just like household bills. If we don’t fund them properly we face more cuts and a deterioration in services like road repairs, care for the elderly and education for our young people.”
The budget will be the first delivered by Ms Robison and First Minister Humza Yousaf. The chamber will begin sitting at 2:00pm with full details expected by 5:00pm.