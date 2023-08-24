Search for new site to replace run down playpark in Kirkcaldy housing estate

Councillors will discuss a proposal next week to investigate alternative locations for the facility in Capshard estate at the top of the town. It comes after residents launched their own fundraiser last year in a bid to create a playpark fit for purpose.

The park, affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’, has lost much of its play equipment because it was no longer safe. Now. Kirkcaldy area committee is set to consider an updated report on the next steps when it meets on Tuesday. Officers want the go-ahead to find an alternative location, and come up with ideas to repurpose the existing Capshard park as a green space area.

The playpark is almost 40 years old, and no longer meets today’s standards. An agreement signed in 2007 for the housing estate developer to make a contribution to the playpark - possible as much as £60,000 - was scrapped five years later, but the report states it isn’t clear from old committee papers whether this contribution was for a new playpark or to develop the existing neighbouring park at Capshard.

In March 2021 a group of residents from the estate approached council officers to raise funds to get the improvements done.