Search for new site to replace run down playpark in Kirkcaldy housing estate

A long-running bid to improve a run down Kirkcaldy playpark is set to take a step forward
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

Councillors will discuss a proposal next week to investigate alternative locations for the facility in Capshard estate at the top of the town. It comes after residents launched their own fundraiser last year in a bid to create a playpark fit for purpose.

The park, affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’, has lost much of its play equipment because it was no longer safe. Now. Kirkcaldy area committee is set to consider an updated report on the next steps when it meets on Tuesday. Officers want the go-ahead to find an alternative location, and come up with ideas to repurpose the existing Capshard park as a green space area.

The playpark is almost 40 years old, and no longer meets today’s standards. An agreement signed in 2007 for the housing estate developer to make a contribution to the playpark - possible as much as £60,000 - was scrapped five years later, but the report states it isn’t clear from old committee papers whether this contribution was for a new playpark or to develop the existing neighbouring park at Capshard.

In March 2021 a group of residents from the estate approached council officers to raise funds to get the improvements done.

It was decided that the limited size of the current playpark did not offer the footprint that would allow a fully inclusive play facility, sparking a search for an alternative site. Councillors will consider the report when they meet next week.

