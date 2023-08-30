Council officers received permission from the Kirkcaldy Area Committee to investigate alternative locations for the park, known locally as ‘The Rusty’, in Capshard estate at the top of the town.

Capshard playpark was first installed to serve an estate in the North of Kirkcaldy almost 40 years ago. Since then, the park has lost much of its play equipment because it was no longer safe and what remains is not up to current play standards. However the council has decided that the park must find a new home before it is refurbished.

“The reality is that the site is too small to enclose and is unsuitable for the location of a new playpark that stands up to our aspirations,” said David Ross, leader of Fife Council (Labour for Kirkcaldy North). “That doesn’t mean we don’t recognise the need for better play park provision for serving this area. I think we should agree to survey for new sites as a matter of urgency. I think it’s taken far too long to reach a conclusion on this.”

Members of the local community began fundraising for new play equipment last year. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Play park improvements at Capshard have long been a matter of local concern and discussion. In 2007, a housing estate developer signed an agreement with the council to make a contribution to the play park of up to £60,000, but the agreement was scrapped five years later.

In March 2021 a group of residents from the estate approached council officers to raise funds to get the improvements done. Last year, the group launched their own fundraiser in a bid to create a playpark fit for purpose.

However, the council ultimately decided that the limited size of the current playpark did not offer the footprint that would allow a fully inclusive play facility, sparking a search for an alternative site.

On Tuesday, the area committee officially approved the search. Mr Ross suggested it be dealt with as a matter of urgency and others around the room agreed.