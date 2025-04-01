Security cameras added to protect historic chapel in Fife cemetery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV cameras are to be installed at a Fife cemetery to protect a historic chapel.

Eight cameras will cover the Leng Memorial Chapel at Vicarsford Cemetery in Newport On Tay. The late 19th century Category A Listed building is located on elevated land in a remote prominent position to the east of the A914 at Pickletillum.

The camera will be installed after the Leng Charitable Trust got the go-ahead from Fife Council. It had made the application “to ensure the continuing security of the chapel.”

The French Gothic style chapel is surrounded by mature planting and overlooks a large rectangular cemetery. The CCTV cameras will “ensure a safe and secure environment for the public and further protect the chapel from any damage”

The trust said they will be installed on the external walls of the chapel, and the work carried out sensitively.

Permission to go ahead was given this week by the local authority.