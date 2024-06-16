Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to turn a former Fife hotel into self-catering apartments have been halted.

An application to Fife Council for permission to make the change to the former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie were formally withdrawn this week.

It had been lodged by Stewarton-based Bailey Stays Limited which wanted to bring the building back into use after the hotel closed in December 2022.

It was put up for sale in June 2023, after the costs of running the business as a restaurant and bar were too high to be financially viable, and there had been limited interest in taking it over - the only offer came from the applicant, Mr Darren Green, and was accepted subject to planning permission being secured.

The former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie (Pic: Google Maps)

A supporting statement from Mr Green, lodged as part of the planning application, said the proposal would “bring a new lease of life to the building without the overheads and costs that arise from running a bar and restaurant”

It envisaged an aparthotel with bookings made online, and visitors getting access using a lock box. There would have been no staff onsite 24/7., and each room would have had a small kitchenette area with guests provided with a welcome pack on arrival containing tea, coffee, bottled water and biscuits.

The statement continued: “The way the proposed aparthotel will function will not be dissimilar to a hotel or motel. The main difference will be less footfall/traffic, due to the restaurant/bar function being removed from the premises so there will be no notable increase in activity around the building and no increased demand on local services.

“The business itself will still bring tourists to Milton of Balgonie as the hotel always has. The proposal will allow an existing vacant building to remain as accommodation, without the added financial pressure of running a restaurant and bar.”