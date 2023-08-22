Crail’s Lochton Farm is seeking planning permission for a short-term holiday accommodation unit on its farmstead.

Farm owners Alison and Grierson Smith say they want to “diversify the farm business by developing a small-scale tourist offer which is aimed at those that wish to live off-grid in a rural setting.”

If approved, the couple will join together three shipping containers and refurbish them into a single holiday accommodation unit.

“The proposal is intended to be as low impact as possible requiring only a buried water and drainage system as permanent development,” a planning statement said.

The unit would be constructed from recycled shipping containers with a high level of internal insulation. Power would be provided by way of battery packs charged from the farm’s wind turbines.