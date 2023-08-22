Shipping containers to offer short term holiday lets at Fife farm
Crail’s Lochton Farm is seeking planning permission for a short-term holiday accommodation unit on its farmstead.
Farm owners Alison and Grierson Smith say they want to “diversify the farm business by developing a small-scale tourist offer which is aimed at those that wish to live off-grid in a rural setting.”
If approved, the couple will join together three shipping containers and refurbish them into a single holiday accommodation unit.
“The proposal is intended to be as low impact as possible requiring only a buried water and drainage system as permanent development,” a planning statement said.
The unit would be constructed from recycled shipping containers with a high level of internal insulation. Power would be provided by way of battery packs charged from the farm’s wind turbines.
“Overall it is considered that the benefits of the proposal in terms of providing a diversified business for the existing farm outweigh any negative impacts on policy objectives,” a planning statement said. The council will consider the application in due course.