Six-figure investment as popular Fife cafe bar secures licence for outdoor area

The owners of Hugo’s Cafe Bar plan to create a new covered outdoor area and bar servery at the premises in Regents Way which could be used until midnight -’ and changes to the premises licence were therefore required.

Fife’s Licensing Board has now formally backed those variations, paving the way for further development at the bar and restaurant formerly known as the Bay Inn.

Hugo's, Dalgety Bay

Andrew Williams, solicitor, said the area affected will be roughly the same size as the current outdoor area which has been governed by occasional licences during the pandemic.

“This will be an attractive area where people can eat and drink outside but with a degree of comfort and shelter.”

No concerns were raised by either Police Scotland or Fife Council’s licensing standards officers.

