Six-figure investment as popular Fife cafe bar secures licence for outdoor area

A six-figure investment at a popular Dalgety Bay venue has been supported by Fife councillors after they agreed to a major variation of its premises licence.

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Monday, 14th February 2022, 6:02 pm
The owners of Hugo’s Cafe Bar plan to create a new covered outdoor area and bar servery at the premises in Regents Way which could be used until midnight -’ and changes to the premises licence were therefore required.

Fife’s Licensing Board has now formally backed those variations, paving the way for further development at the bar and restaurant formerly known as the Bay Inn.

Andrew Williams, solicitor, said the area affected will be roughly the same size as the current outdoor area which has been governed by occasional licences during the pandemic.

“This will be an attractive area where people can eat and drink outside but with a degree of comfort and shelter.”

No concerns were raised by either Police Scotland or Fife Council’s licensing standards officers.

