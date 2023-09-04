Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd got the go-ahead from Fife Council to add them at Dobbies Garden Centre parking lot at Whimbrel Place, Fife Leisure Park on the outskirts of the city - creating a total of 12 parking bays.

The proposal will see the installation of six twin ABB Terra 184 DC charge posts, as well as associated infrastructure, This would create a total of 12 new parking bays for EV charging for garden centre customers and the general public. The nationwide sustainable energy business said it would like to expand the local charging network in an effort to help Scotland reach its 2030 climate targets.

A planning statement explained nearly a third of greenhouse gases in the UK come from transportation and both the UK and Scottish governments have recognised a need to move away from fossil fuels.

In November 2020, the UK Government announced its plans to halt the sale of petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

“However, a widely recognised hurdle for fleet operators to move to 100% electric vehicles is the fact that there is an insufficient fast and rapid charging infrastructure network available,” a planning statement said. “EV charging facilities are essential for the transition in environmentally sustainable behaviour to meet the net carbon zero targets.”

Gridserve would partly repurpose some of the existing car park and partly regrade a grass bank to create the new charging bays. Only four existing parking spaces would be lost.