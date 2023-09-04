News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Six new electric vehicle charging points approved for Dobbies’ Fife store

Six new electric vehicle charging points are to be installed outside a Dunfermline garden centre.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST

Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd got the go-ahead from Fife Council to add them at Dobbies Garden Centre parking lot at Whimbrel Place, Fife Leisure Park on the outskirts of the city - creating a total of 12 parking bays.

The proposal will see the installation of six twin ABB Terra 184 DC charge posts, as well as associated infrastructure, This would create a total of 12 new parking bays for EV charging for garden centre customers and the general public. The nationwide sustainable energy business said it would like to expand the local charging network in an effort to help Scotland reach its 2030 climate targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement explained nearly a third of greenhouse gases in the UK come from transportation and both the UK and Scottish governments have recognised a need to move away from fossil fuels.

More EV charging points could be coming to Fife Leisure Park (Pix: Pixabay)More EV charging points could be coming to Fife Leisure Park (Pix: Pixabay)
More EV charging points could be coming to Fife Leisure Park (Pix: Pixabay)
Most Popular

In November 2020, the UK Government announced its plans to halt the sale of petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

“However, a widely recognised hurdle for fleet operators to move to 100% electric vehicles is the fact that there is an insufficient fast and rapid charging infrastructure network available,” a planning statement said. “EV charging facilities are essential for the transition in environmentally sustainable behaviour to meet the net carbon zero targets.”

Gridserve would partly repurpose some of the existing car park and partly regrade a grass bank to create the new charging bays. Only four existing parking spaces would be lost.

Councillors approved the application this week.

Related topics:FifeDobbiesDunfermlineScotlandUK GovernmentFife Council