Six new homes planned in development at paddock near Glenrothes
Plans have been lodged to build six new homes in a rural setting near Glenrothes.
The application for planning permission in principle for the residential development has been submitted to Fife Council.
It aims to create the homes on the existing paddock east of Lydiard House on Windygates Road, Glenrothes. The application has been lodged by C. Wilkin.
A planning statement submitted with the application said the development would adopt a contemporary interpretation of a traditional courtyard/steading.
It added: “The property is a residential family home set within private grounds and accessed from the A911. There is a strong landscape setting surrounding the house and there are no glimpses of the house from the road or publically accessible areas.”
The land is currently used as fields for keeping horses and accommodates a stables and a shelter.
The statement added: “It is considered that the design, scale and finishes of the proposed development are suitable in terms of proportion and scale and overall, it would respect the character and appearance of the countryside location.
“The proposal is considered to be acceptable at this location and would not have an adverse impact on the setting of the neighbouring Category B listed building.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.