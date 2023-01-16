The application for planning permission in principle for the residential development has been submitted to Fife Council.

It aims to create the homes on the existing paddock east of Lydiard House on Windygates Road, Glenrothes. The application has been lodged by C. Wilkin.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the development would adopt a contemporary interpretation of a traditional courtyard/steading.

How the proposed development could look

It added: “The property is a residential family home set within private grounds and accessed from the A911. There is a strong landscape setting surrounding the house and there are no glimpses of the house from the road or publically accessible areas.”

The land is currently used as fields for keeping horses and accommodates a stables and a shelter.

The statement added: “It is considered that the design, scale and finishes of the proposed development are suitable in terms of proportion and scale and overall, it would respect the character and appearance of the countryside location.