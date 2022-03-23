The cameras will be used in the battle against antisocial behaviour.

Members of the Levenmouth area committee have agreed to spend £21,000 in the forthcoming financial year on the new equipment which will see three cameras introduced in ward 21 (Leven, Kennoway and Largo) and three more in ward 22 (Buckhaven, Methil and the Wemyss villages).

The cameras can also quickly and easily be moved, which means they can not only be located in known problem areas but can also help to monitor large scale events.

Fife Council will own the CCTV cameras and will hold responsibility for the ongoing maintenance and servicing of the CCTV infrastructure, but Police Scotland will hold responsibility for the deployment of the cameras and ongoing review of the CCTV camera footage.

The innovative initiative aims to build on the success of the Improving Levenmouth Together initiative, which brought about a 91% decrease in motorbike related calls between 2018/19 and 2021/22 and has also cracked down on road traffic offences, drugs and disorder.

Councillors heard that the use of similar cameras has so far proved successful in Glenrothes, and Inspector Paul Gillespie, from Police Scotland, said the costs sought would cover maintenance and servicing over the next five years.

“We feel that these cameras would be extremely useful for the prevention of crime but detection of crime also, as well as increasing public safety and confidence,” he said.

Inspector Gillespie confirmed that the cameras will initially be “reactive”, so data could be reviewed in the event of an allegation of crime, but stressed there is an option to view the camera footage live from a tablet based at the local police station.

Committee convener Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “Antisocial behaviour continues to be a problem and these cameras could be another tool in the box to allow our local police colleagues to tackle this.

“The quality of the pictures and the video is outstanding so I’m sure this will help to drive down antisocial behaviour in a non-intrusive way.

“We’re very confident it will have a positive effect.”

Vice-convener Councillor Colin Davidson also suggested the council and police would work closely with the council’s community safety team and potentially make use of the cameras wherever needed as they can be moved easily with minimum cost.

“This is just another example of our local police using innovation to minimise the risk to our residents,” he said.

“It’s a win win for everyone involved – it’s a no brainer for us as a committee to support these because it’s a fantastic project.”

And Fife Council co-leader David Alexander added: “In the past we’ve either had to share cameras or wait for cameras to become available.

“This opens up a whole new thing for Levenmouth in terms of policing and monitoring.”