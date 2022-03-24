Sixty laptops to be made available for those in need in Levenmouth area

The scheme aims to help those most in need.

Levenmouth’s area committee have rubber-stamped an allocation of £23,530 towards buying 60 Chromebooks and 60 unlimited data packages which will improve digital access for those on low incomes or at risk of digital exclusion.

The approach builds on previous investment from Connecting Scotland during the pandemic which saw 100 machines and data allocated to people on a referral basis.

With that in mind, officers in Levenmouth were keen to build up a bank of machines and data packages which could be allocated throughout the year and this committee funding will add to £10,000 already secured via the Fife Council Poverty Board.

Committee convener Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “I think it’s become more apparent to everybody how important the digital world is in our everyday lives and this project will help to ensure that more people are connected – whether that be for looking for work, helping with education and training, or just for keeping in touch with family and friends and that will reduce the effects of isolation.”

The funding will provide 60 Chromebooks and 60 two-year unlimited data packages for distribution throughout 2022/23, although councillors heard that a mix and match approach will be taken i.e. a household may have hardware but no data, or broadband but no hardware.

That was welcomed by Councillor Alistair Suttie who said: “It’s great to see the council being so flexible in their approach to this.”

Vice-convener Councillor Colin Davidson stressed the importance of having a thorough referral system in place, although he was delighted to hear there had been no issues with the previous 100 machines and packages issued.

However, he asked for an update report in around six to eight months which would show how the scheme is being monitored and how successful it has been.

“It’s a fantastic project and I’m more than happy to support it – our staff need to be commended on the work they are doing,” he concluded.