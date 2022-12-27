Skate park plan proposed to bring new life to underused St Andrews park

A planning application has been lodged by the local authority’s communities and neighbourhoods department for the Pipeland Park Skatepark project team.

It would form the first part of three proposed projects to create greater use of the land in Pipeland Road, St Andrews .

The application includes drainage works, landscaping and the installation of a floodlight system.

Plans for the skate park have bene submitted to Fife Council

The project group was formed in 2021 to consider the aspirations of the local Spider Park Community Group for the park.

It was decided that it was split the proposals into three separate aspects with the skatepark first, followed by an inclusive playpark 365 days per year, according to a planning statement submitted as part of the application.

Phase two of the project is dependent on funding, supported by community group, and includes the aspirations for a play park, disability access multi-use path circuit and green space for mental health and wellbeing.

The statement said: “Spider Park is currently unfit for purpose and is underutilised by the local community.

“Its redevelopment aims to facilitate skills growth through sports and play, build social capital through community participation and activity, and foster environmental resilience through rewilding and nature connection.

“The play park has been identified for improvement in Fife Council’s Play space strategy. However, this element of the project will not be progressed until funding is identified and secured.

“The park’s facilities are intended to be inclusive to all people and for all-year round leisure and recreation.”