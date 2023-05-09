News you can trust since 1871
Skatepark row: Youths hit out as contentious East Neuk skatepark put on hold

Anger and disappointment has boiled over for East Neuk youths after councillors put the brakes on a community skatepark project.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 9th May 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:42 BST

A group of young people known as the Anstruther Skatepark Group first brought their skatepark ambitions to Fife Council two years ago. Last March, the group conducted a public consultation which named Anstruther’s Bankie Park as the preferred location.

Since then, it has become an extremely divisive community issue with Councillor Fiona Corps (Lib-Dem) calling it “a really toxic situation”.

Last week, The North and East Fife area committee was asked to review the consultation and recognise the Bankie Park as the preferred location - but members put the brakes on making any decisions. Instead, they voted to require the council to undertake its own options appraisal and project designs for a skatepark.

The group conducted a public consultation which named Anstruther’s Bankie Park as the preferred location.The group conducted a public consultation which named Anstruther’s Bankie Park as the preferred location.
The Anstruther Skatepark Group said: “We are disappointed that councillors pushed aside the results of a community-led decision making process that had agreed the location of a new East Neuk Skatepark facility, delaying further work on the project and returning decision making to the council in a move directly opposed to Fife Council’s community engagement ethos.”

Fourteen-year-old Reuben who is involved with the skatepark group said the decision was “very demoralising.”

Ethan Macleod, 14, said he is angry that councillors delayed skatepark plans by asking for “yet another report.” He felt that committee has not represented young people like him as part of their decision.

“All I’ve seen of democracy is that those that shout the loudest get listened to,” Euan Black, 15, added.

Cllr Corps clarified that she aims to represent all members within her ward: “The agreed motion allows for a greater period of consideration and to allow the options to be appraised as this has divided opinion locally.

“We want a skatepark for the area and are determined to find a way to deliver it with the broadest possible consensus. We will work in a constructive manner with all the stakeholders including the young people who have done so much work in the Anstruther Skate Park Group.”