SNP launches ‘ambitious deliverable’ manifesto for Fife ahead of May council election

Its 39 candidates gathered outside Fife House for the official launch on Tuesday.

David Alexander, SNP group leader, said his party was putting forward policies that would help the Kingdom’s recovery and renewal - and “make life better for the people of Fife.”

And he pledged: “We will work with the Scottish Government, not against, and will hold them to account if required.”

David Alexander leads the SNP candidates at the manifesto launch outside Fife House

The SNP, which has been in a joint administration with Labour for the past five years, says it is the only party to field enough candidates to form an administration outright.

Mr Alexander said: “I am delighted with the diverse team of candidates we have. “

The SNP’ s manifesto is packed with pledges to the electorate in Fife.

Mr Alexander also said the projects already in the pipeline would make a difference to the lives of many.

He said: “The biggest crisis right now is the cost of living.

“A lot of projects that will make a difference in Fife are at the embryonic stage - once they come together that’s when the real difference is going to happen.

“We need to make sure they keep coming.”

Pledges for the 2022 election include devolving part of the council’s budget to deliver local priorities, an increase the number of teachers over the next five years and more state of the art primary and secondary schools, with extensions coming for Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy and Auchmuty High in Glenrothes.

Balwearie High School is also set for a major refurbishment.

The party said it would add to the council’s housing stock, building new homes and buying back larger ones, and focus on bringing the roads network up to scratch.

But it is recovery and renewal that sits at the heart of its five-year plan.

The manifesto spotlighted everything from Dunfermline’s bid for city status to the regeneration of town centres and completion of the Levenmouth Rail Link.