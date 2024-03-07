Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife’s newest solar farm near Crossgates is all set to move forward. When it’s finished, it will generate power for approximately 7,700 homes across the Kingdom. Fife Council’s West and Central Planning committee unanimously approved plans from leading solar experts at Greentech Project Holdings on Wednesday afternoon.

The major solar farm and battery storage development is now all set to be built on 30 hectares of sheep grazing land between Crossgates and Aberdour next to the unused Goat Quarry off Mill Farm Road. Developers say the Billsbrae Solar Farm will generate energy for the UK’s grid and contribute to Scotland’s net-zero climate ambitions. It’s all part of the national shift towards green energy.

“Billsbrae Solar Farm is an opportunity to provide up to 30 MW of low carbon renewable energy in an appropriate location, whilst enhancing habitats and creating a better, more sustainable use for land that is otherwise not going to be utilised in any significant manner,” a planning statement argued. “The estimated number of homes that could be powered by the Development across Fife stands at approximately 7,700.”

Councillors unanimously approved the solar farm plan (Pic: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

The field is currently used for sheep grazing, and according to developers, it can continue to serve this purpose well into the future. They not only plan to plant hedges and trees around the perimeter of the solar farm, but they also plan to implement a grazing license so that the land can still be used to sheep grazing or poultry.

A planning application explained: “As such, a form of agriculture would continue alongside the development. It represents an opportunity for the use of the land to be significantly enhanced with it currently serving little purpose other than for livestock grazing or low value feed crops.”

Construction will take approximately six months and it will leave behind a field full of ground mounted solar panels and a variety of infrastructure - including battery storage at the south of the site.