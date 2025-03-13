Solar panels to be installed on roof of St Andrews' Younger Hall

Solar panels are to be installed on the roof to the east side of the Younger Hall in St Andrews. (Pic: Google Maps)

Solar panels are to be installed on the roof of St Andrews’ Younger Hall.

Plans from the University of St Andrews, which runs the B-listed building on the town’s North Street as a conference and events space, to site 27 solar panels on the east side of the roof were approved by members of Fife Council’s North East Fife Planning committee on Wednesday.

According to the report by planning officer Benet Davis, the panels would be arranged in three rows covering approximately 104 square metres – the majority of the 185 square metres east roof space.

The panels would be of a standard solar PV module design, consisting of black PV panels, which the report said “would therefore introduce a significant change to the current red clay pantile roof, though installation of the solar PV panels would be reversible”.

He went on to say that the level of roof coverage and siting is, according to the applicant “due to the energy needs of their estate and is part of a wider strategy for de-carbonising the university’s energy requirements”.

The proposals went before councillors on Wednesday after two objections were received against the plans, including one from the St Andrews Community Council. Both objections raised concerns over the detrimental impact on the listed building and the Conservation Area.

Councillors heard the planning application had been assessed against the terms of the local development plan and national policies. Mr Davis, said in his report: “While the application is generally acceptable in light of the current emphasis on decarbonisation and climate change, a condition has been applied to secure the reinstatement of the roof at the end of the lifetime of the solar panels in order to minimise the long-term impact on the character of the building and Conservation Area.”

Members of the committee agree to approve the planning application.