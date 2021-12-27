Specialists called in to repair substantial vandalism to Fife war memorial

Cowdenbeath War Memorial has been targeted in several sickening incidents over the past year, with reports of youths congregating at the site, throwing wreaths around and abusing local residents.

But most concerning was the destruction done in October, when wheelie bins were set alight alongside the obelisk causing longer lasting damage.

Fencing was recently constructed around the war memorial in a bid to keep would-be vandals out, but an assessment of the repair work required brought bad news.

Cowdenbeath War Memorial

Sarah Roxburgh, Cowdenbeath community manager, explained: “Work to repair the war memorial will begin in the New Year once we’ve awarded the tender.

“Unfortunately, the damage is worse than initially thought and will require specialist skills that we don’t have within the council.

“We’ve recently installed new wooden fencing along the boundary at the back of the war memorial.

“This was agreed by ward councillors and paid for out of the local budget.

“This was in response to persistent and increased anti-social behaviour incidents involving neighbouring properties.

“We hope that the fence will protect the war memorial area and adjacent residential garden areas.

“As ever we would encourage members of the public to report any further incidences of antisocial behaviour online at www.fife.gov.uk/antisocialbehaviour or 101 if it’s happening at that time.

“Obviously, if someone’s life or health is in danger, they should call 999.”

Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt believes the fencing will provide "peace of mind" for nearby residents.

He said: "It also enhances the area and helps tidy up the boundary.

"In regards to the damage to the memorial itself, unfortunately it is worse than initially thought. The fire was very fierce and one of the corners of the memorial crumbled away.

"This has been classed as a specialist job, however, it will have to be carried out by a specialist firm as Fife Council does not have the resources to repair.

"The job will need to go out to tender. Hopefully this process will begin in the New Year."

