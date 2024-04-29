Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spesavers has applied to Fife Council for listed building consent to do the internal work, and install an external condenser unit at its shop at 169 South Street. The internal works mainly comprise of removing some stud partitioning and fittings, and installing new stud walls and wall linings to form a new consultation room.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said there will be no impact on the external shopfront windows - but the frontage will be redecorated and new illuminated signage put in place.

