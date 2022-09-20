Speed bump to be added to refurbished Kirkcaldy Esplanade

The road is being taken down from dual carriageway to single road in stages, with the current phase underway at Volunteers Green.

It forms part of the £1.6m project to better link the waterfront and the parallel High Street.

Kirkcaldy area committee signed off the request to implement a Road Hump Order (RHO) at a cost of £2000, with the work then being paid out of the waterfront project budget.

Work underway on Kirkcaldy Esplanade, opposite Volunteers Green

It will see a raised table - or hump - included in the design of the road from Nicol Street to Charlotte Street.

A report to councillors said it would improve safety for pedestrians using the crossing points on this section of A921, and help to manage traffic speed.

The raised crossings will be granite blocks and kerbs, the same as the Esplanade crossing at Redburn Wynd.

The crossing over Esplanade is also being switched from south to north of Nicol Street to tie in with the upgrade of Volunteers Green.