Speed limits set for streets in north-east Fife towns

Members of the north east Fife area committee agreed plans which will see the 30mph speed limit on the A917 west of St Monans extended, while all the roads forming part of a new residential development to the south of the road will be covered by a 20mph speed limit.

A 20mph zone will also be extended following the development of housing at the B940 Pitscottie Road in Cupar, with all of the new residential streets there to be covered by an amended traffic regulation order.

Meanwhile, in Pittenweem, “No Waiting at Any Time” restrictions are to be introduced on South Loan and Backgate amid concerns about the lack of visibility at the junction between South Loan and Backgate due to parked cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

All three ideas were given the unanimous backing of committee members and will be implemented later this year.

In St Monans, the 30mph/national speed limit boundary will be moved around 500 metres west to cover the entire frontage of the new development on the A917 and accommodate designed sightlines at both new junctions.

The Cupar changes cover the 49-house development at Pitscottie Road and will not only see 20mph limits introduced on the residential streets but will also see the existing 30mph limit - which was relocated around 180 metres further east on the B940 to accommodate two new junctions - formalised for enforcement purposes.

Council officers also hope that the new restrictions proposed for Pittenweem will solve a long-standing problem in the village.

Lesley Craig, traffic management lead consultant, explained: “Vehicles parked very close to the junction around the south east corner force left turners on Backgate onto the opposing lane into oncoming vehicles, and also to come out further onto South Loan to make the turning manoeuvre.

“Parking on both sides of South Loan at this point also reduces the free running lane and HGVs have difficulty progressing down the street.

“Parking at the junction also obstructs visibility for pedestrians attempting to cross Backgate.

“It is proposed to introduce a ‘no waiting’ restriction around both its corners and opposite.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.