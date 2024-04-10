St Andrews business to become flat to give ‘much needed’ accommodation in town

A dog grooming shop in central St Andrews is set to become a flat for a student or professional.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 17:14 BST
The ground floor dog grooming parlour on Argyle Street will soon “help to provide much needed residential accommodation within central St Andrews.”

That’s according to developers from KNB and KB Property Ltd. Its proposal to turn the existing dog grooming shop into a small single bedroom flat was approved by North East Fife planning committee councillors on Wednesday

“The proposal is to convert the business premises into a residential unit and in essence it’s quite small scale, single bedroom flat,” planning officers said.

Councillors approved the plans to change the dog grooming premises (Pic: Submitted)

Developers envision that the conversion will be suited for a single student or professional person in St Andrews.

“The modest size of the studio style accommodation will, by its nature, provide relatively affordable accommodation,” a planning statement explained.

The plans also include replacement windows and some slight touch up work to the outside of the building.

Some concerns were raised by the local community council about the size of the flat, but those concerns were dismissed. Councillor Jane Ann Liston (Lib-Dem for St Andrews) said: “I can see no reason that this shouldn’t go ahead.”

The conversion was unanimously approved.

