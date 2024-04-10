St Andrews business to become flat to give ‘much needed’ accommodation in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ground floor dog grooming parlour on Argyle Street will soon “help to provide much needed residential accommodation within central St Andrews.”

That’s according to developers from KNB and KB Property Ltd. Its proposal to turn the existing dog grooming shop into a small single bedroom flat was approved by North East Fife planning committee councillors on Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The proposal is to convert the business premises into a residential unit and in essence it’s quite small scale, single bedroom flat,” planning officers said.

Councillors approved the plans to change the dog grooming premises (Pic: Submitted)

Developers envision that the conversion will be suited for a single student or professional person in St Andrews.

“The modest size of the studio style accommodation will, by its nature, provide relatively affordable accommodation,” a planning statement explained.

The plans also include replacement windows and some slight touch up work to the outside of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some concerns were raised by the local community council about the size of the flat, but those concerns were dismissed. Councillor Jane Ann Liston (Lib-Dem for St Andrews) said: “I can see no reason that this shouldn’t go ahead.”