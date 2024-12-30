St Andrews caravan park halts major expansion after objections and unveils next move

How the development could have looked (Pic: Montgomery Forgan Associates)

Contentious plans to expand a caravan park have been pulled.

St Andrews Holiday Park has withdrawn its application for planning permission for 134 new pitches on its site - and is set to return with a smaller plan later in the year. The change was confirmed in this week’s planning application decisions published on Fife Council’s website.

In an email to the local authority, developers have revealed plans to bring new plans for a “much reduced number of caravan pitches” forward in the new year.

Its plans for 134 new pitches came after operating near full capacity for years, but ran into obejctions.

The proposed development at the caravan park (Pic: Montgomery Forgan Associates)

The Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council, Largoward and District Community Council, Boarhills and Dunino Community Council and approximately 70 local residents “strongly” opposed the move which also secured a number of statements of support.

The objections from Boarhills and Dunino focused on the “high degree of adverse impact” on the local landscapes and views.

“Part of this field is in the St Andrews Green Belt which we wish to defend strongly,” the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council added. “We wish to preserve the historic views and approach to our monuments and coast, not have them compromised by a tourist business based elsewhere only promoting their profit.”

Largoward and District Community Council raised concerns about increasing the amount of traffic running along the A915 through the centre of Largoward.

“The village does not have pavements on both sides of the road in places and the volume and speed of traffic is making it increasingly difficult to cross the road,” it warned.

Other objectors said that the previously proposed expansion would alter the “iconic” view of St Andrews from the Anstruther and Crail direction. Another warned that the 134 proposed pitches would “overwhelm” the local community population of approximately 400 people.

“[The development] will cause noise, light pollution and disturb the wildlife,” an objector stated.

The holiday park is currently spread across 16 hectares of land just outside St Andrews, and it currently has a total of 434 static caravan pitches.

Owners, Welsh based Abbeyford Leisure Ltd, said the park is a “successful and long established tourist business which is a very popular destination for holiday makers.”

In a planning statement, the company said it has been operating new full capacity for years, and said there are no other options for expansion within the existing site.

“There is a growing waiting list for caravan pitches which our client cannot satisfy through the natural turnover of holiday caravans within the existing park,” a planning statement said. “Abbeyford Leisure Ltd is committed to making a significant inward investment at St Andrews Holiday Park, which will create a further positive economic impact on the local area by generating increased holiday visitor numbers which will in turn increase spend in the local economy as well as employment opportunities.”

According to Abbeyford, there is an “unmet demand” for more holiday caravans at this “extremely popular location” overlooking St Andrews.

The owners, who got support from approximately 39 local residents, have now withdrawn their planning portal, and will bring smaller, revised plans back to planners sometime in 2025.