St Andrews Cinema: campaigners back final plans after 12,000 strong petition

Campaigners say the developers have listened to their concerns (Pic: Submitted)

In October, US-based Nexus Luxury Collection - in which American superstars Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are shareholders - announced plans to move into St Andrews New Picture House cinema and create a premium sports and entertainment facility.

Community backlash was swift and fierce, but now cinema campaigners have called a truce and are pleased with the final plans.

“While T-Squared Social will still be renovating the cinema, we believe that their business plans align with our desire to make the cinema a thriving establishment and a pillar of the St Andrews community,” an update from campaign leader and president of the St Andrews Film Society Ash Johann Curry-Machado said.

He continued: “After an incredible 12,000 signatures and a successful campaign, they've listened to all our concerns, so we have arrived at a position where we are comfortable to work closely together with them for the good of the cinema.”

Mr Curry-Machado launched a Change.org campaign to “save the New Picture House Cinema” back in October when the plans from T-Square Social were first announced.

In February, he ramped up the campaign and attempted to fill the picture house with supporters - proving that New Picture House as it is has a future.

However, a campaign update recently called a truce.

Mr Curry-Muchado highlighted that in response to community feedback, T-Squared Social will be retaining the New Picture House name and two out of three cinema screens.

“T-Squared Social is seeking to deliver a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering, establishing the New Picture House as a social hub for St Andrews, while at the same time, saving the historic building and beloved cinema,” the update stated.