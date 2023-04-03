News you can trust since 1871
St Andrews: former Madras College to be massive student accommodation block

Fife Council has approved plans to transform the former Madras College buildings and grounds at Kilrymont, into 209 student bedrooms, a cafe, a convenience store, and a deli.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Scotsman Developments Ltd say the proposals will provide “much needed” new student accommodation in the university town.

The Kilrymont site was marketed for sale by the council in 2020, and development briefs specifically mentioned Kilyrmont’s housing or student accommodation potential.

The existing three storey school building was formerly a teaching space with an attached former assembly hall and kitchens. The site also includes a former sports hall and swimming pool.

Developers will retain as much of the building as possible throughout construction, and council officers believe that the main historical features will be preserved to “secure the long term future of the building.”

The bulk of the B-listed 7,466 sqm building is set to become student accommodation, but there are also plans for an ancillary student cafe, a convenience store, and another deli/cafe establish

The site of the new student accommodation
Fife CouncilSt Andrews