St Andrews golf academy bids to introduce golf ball flight tracing system

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to put up six camera posts and two wall mounted cameras at its golf academy on Old Guardbridge Road in the town.

Work on the project had already started, but it was paused when it was discovered permission was required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system aims to help instructors coaching golfers, and protecting public safety.

The golf academy at St Andrews

Pairs of cameras track the flight of the ball, giving feedback data to the golfer and their instructor. If approved, three camera posts will be installed at the east side open driving range bays and three installed on the west side open bays.

The site has a publicly accessible footpath to its east and a public road to the south of the driving area. To minimise the chance of golf balls leaving the area, access to the outer bays is restricted to more experienced, lower handicap players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement said the tracing system will allow for even greater safety by giving real time feedback to the centre staff if golf balls are nearing the site perimeter.

The golf ball tracing system to the south of the academy has already been installed. However, work to the east of the site was paused with a view to recommencing once planning approval is gained.

Advertisement Hide Ad