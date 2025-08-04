St Andrews golf shop revamp to create better staff facilities

Staff at leading golf shop in St Andrews could soon have improved facilities if councillors approve new plans.

St Andrews Links Trust has applied to Fife Council for permission to carry out alterations to the shopfront at Forgan House, The Links .

It wants to reconfigure the premises to improve staff facilities by taking a small area of the existing shop floor to create an additional WC, enlarged staff room and increased store area.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the existing facilities extended to a stock room, staff room and single accessible WC accessed off a lobby from the main shop floor.

It said: “The WC and staff room employ a pumped drainage solution which, despite ongoing maintenance, occasionally fails. When this occurs, it leaves the facilities unfit for use, impacting both staff and neighbours. In addition, the existing rooms have become compromised by ‘overlapping and ad-hoc use and storage requirements, resulting in a series of constrained back of house’ spaces which lack clear identity and functionality.”

The proposed layout will be served by new energy efficient power, lighting, and ventilation.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

