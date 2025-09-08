St Andrews hotel plans extra beds in expansion bid into annexe

The planning application has bene lodged for the Albany Hotel on North Street, St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)

A St Andrews hotel is bidding to create a stand-alone annexe to add more bedrooms to support its long-term viability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application for listed building consent to carry out the work, which will transform the Albany Hotel on North Street, has been submitted to Fife Council by St Andrews Golf Hotel Holdings Ltd.

It wants to turn the property currently used as student accommodation, operating with an HMO licence, into an annexe for the hotel, creating eight new en-suite bedrooms, including one fully accessible bedroom and adjoining shower facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement said: “This development will revitalise an historic building on North Street whilst keeping its character and supporting the hotel's long-term viability. The extension will help modernise the hotel, improve its capacity, and strengthen its identity within St Andrews as a high-quality destination for visitors, particularly golfers.”

The plans include the demolition of the external part of the existing extensions, a structural upgrade of existing rear shed to form a new bedroom, a new entrance and protected lobby at garden level, and the installation of a stair and handrail to the garden.

The former kitchen and living room will become guest rooms, while a compact new tea and coffee kitchenette area will replace the old bathroom - the kitchenette is not intended for full food service but for light use such as room service.

On the second floor, two smaller rooms will be reconfigured into one larger suite and one standard room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “Overall, this proposal will bring a neglected listed building back into full use in a way that celebrates its historic character while securing its future as part of a successful hotel. The changes are carefully considered and will deliver real improvements to both the building and the wider townscape.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.