A planning application has been submitted with Fife Council to carry out the major work at the Russell Hotel on The Scores.

WT The Scores Ltd has applied for conservation area for consent to convert the hotel into four flats, and demolish its extension on Murray Park to create two more.

A supporting statement submitted with the application said: “The applicant believes that the hotel is suitable for conversion and extension to form high end accommodation within a desirable location.”

Russell Hotel, St Andrews

The hotel dates from the early 20th century.

Added the statement: “The proposal looks to make minimal alterations externally and improves the condition on Murray Park by demolishing the existing extension and forming a more sympathetic contemporary infill proposal better linking the current hotel building with the surrounding context.”

The plans also include converting the attic into a penthouse apartment.