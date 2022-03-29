St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson steps down after 10 years

Mr Thomson has served the St Andrews ward since 2012 and was the first Scottish Labour candidate to have represented St Andrews or any other ward in north east Fife.

“It’s been an eventful 10 years and, whilst I still really enjoy the work of a councillor, it’s become increasingly challenging to juggle the role of being a councillor and having a full-time job,” he explained.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to represent the town in which I was born and brought up and, whilst I’ll miss playing a role in trying to get things done for the town and its residents, it’s the right time to stand down.”

Brian Thomson.

Labour will instead field local resident Rosalind Garton as the party’s candidate on May 5.

Mr Thomson added: “Rosalind has all the credentials needed to be an excellent councillor and has my full support, and I wish her and all of the candidates all the best at the local council elections on May 5.”

Ms Garton, who has stood for Labour at previous elections, paid tribute to Mr Thomson as he departs the council.