St Andrews: Multi-million-pound expansion for Scores Hotel to create world-class destination

The Scores Hotel will undergo a major transformation over the coming months after proposals for a five-storey extension were given the green light by Fife Council.

That is in spite of opposition from the historic Royal and Ancient (R&A) Golf Club itself and the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council which voiced its concerns about the development.

Global hotel management company, Valor Hospitality Partners, has teamed up with US-based Links Collection and Ireland-based Wirefox - which acquired the property last year - for the ambitious project, beginning with an 18-month renovation ahead of a grand 2023 reopening.

The Scores Hotel in St Andrews

Although the timescales will mean The Scores Hotel will miss The 150th Open Championship in St Andrews this year, the new owners are optimistic of a post-Open boost as the refurbishment will expand the existing space to create a luxurious boutique five-star hotel, combining old world hospitality with modern charm.

Around 70 jobs will be created when it reopens next year, and rooms will be reconfigured - taking the number of rooms in the hotel from 36 to 51.

Work on the renovation is due to begin later this year, with the hotel to be stripped out over the coming weeks ahead of work on the extension.

How The Scores Hotel development could look

As well as a new glazed frontage, the property will feature multiple dining outlets including a restaurant, bar, café, garden patio and outdoor terrace.

Wirefox development director Joanne McBurney said: “We welcome the positive decision taken by planners at Fife Council.

“We are delighted to be able to realise our aim to create a world-class facility to complement the existing offer in St Andrews and the site’s location overlooking golf’s most famous course.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the local residents and community groups we have liaised with over recent months.”

The major refurbishment potentially could have been held up if the planning application was delayed for any reason.

Indeed, the matter was close to being referred to councillors on the north east Fife planning committee after five objections to the plans were received.

Any more than that would have seen the decision put in the hands of councillors, and it is understood a further two objections - one from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the other from St Andrews Community Council - were received after a set deadline, meaning they could not be counted.

The R&A, as owners of the property at Beach House, said it would suffer “significant adverse impacts” as a result, while the St Andrews Community Council argued the development was “out of keeping” with surroundings and not acceptable in a Conservation Area.

However, council planners said both the front and rear extensions would “preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of neighbouring listed buildings”.