St Andrews: Museum set to expand with new meeting and exhibition space

St Andrews Preservation Trust has been given the go ahead from Fife Council to put up a new outbuilding at the back of its museum in North Street after submitting plans at the end of 2021.

The museum itself is located within a former house in the town’s Old FIsherman’s Quarter, close to the castle and cathedral, and contains a wealth of information and objects relating to the culture and history of St Andrews and its residents including fine art, costumes, furniture, postcards and photographs as well as many other artefacts with local connections and significance.

Plans have been unveiled to expand St Andrews Museum

The Trust, which has charitable status, believes the work is needed to “future proof” the organisation to generate income, maintain standards and ensure it remains sustainable servicing locals and visitors alike.

A statement from Oliver and Robb Architects, on behalf of the Trust, said the plan was to create a building which feels “rooted in the present with respect of the past”.

It added: “These proposals shall ensure that St Andrews Preservation Trust continues to be a sustainable and educational organisation, delivering the culture and history of St Andrews to the local populace and visitors alike.

“These proposed alterations provide the Museum with a variety of exhibition spaces which will facilitate a variety of uses, ensuring that the Museum remains engaging and relevant for years to come.

“The proposed design solution provides a contemporary building which honours the history of the site and its surrounding context.

“The renovation of the outbuildings will also transform largely disused spaces into meaningful exhibition spaces.”

Proposed alterations will re-purpose existing storage space into additional enclosed exhibition space.

The intention is to create a series of exhibitions of traditional shops, with each “bay” being utilised for a different shop.

This aims to create an interactive experience paying homage to the existing streets and shop fronts of historic St Andrews.

Historic artefacts and exhibits from within the existing museum will be relocated to these new spaces.

