St Andrews: over 1000 people respond to plans to make changes to South Street

A further 300 comments poured in at Fife Council’s public events to present plans to make the town’s South Street “more vibrant and welcoming 'place' for citizens, traders and visitors.”

The project has been led by Stantec on behalf the local authority, and was carried out between November and January. It covers the length of the street from West Port Gate to the mini roundabout at Abbey Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want to hear how people would rank the five recent interventions and how these could be improved, thinking about how they might enhance the street users' experience; improve the sense of place; provide access for all, mobility assistance and parking; improve the public realm, and re-balance the streetscape in favour of active and sustainable travel.

South Street, St Andrews

The aim is to create a space in which people can enjoy a safe, welcoming, greener and attractive outdoor space to congregate, use local amenities, walk, wheel or cycle.

According to the council, initial results show that 58% of respondents are in favour of keeping all or some of the changes made to street layouts during the Covid-19 Pandemic. They allowed outdoor seating areas for local bars and restaurants which proved to be very popular, but some concerns were raised over the loss of parking spaces - 44 were lost from the town’s total provision of 2141.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad