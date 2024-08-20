St Andrews petrol station improvements on the horizon if plans approved

The Morrisons Supermarket petrol station in St Andrews could see a major upgrade and renovation if plans are approved. (Image from Google Maps)

Big changes could be on the horizon for the Morrisons supermarket petrol station in St Andrews.

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has asked Fife Council for planning permission to demolish the existing car wash and install EV chargers and charging zones at the Largo Road petrol station.

The plans would also see MFG install a new jet wash bay and extend the existing sales building by 157 square metres.

If the plans are approved, MFG would install four EV charging posts and add eight electric vehicle charging bays to the parking scheme. Two regular parking bays would be added as well.

“MFG’s proposal to install new EV charging points at the Morrisons site should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle use across the UK,” a planning statement said.

“The proposals would contribute positively to the existing EV charging network. They will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.”

The statement continued: “As part of MFG’s proposals to upgrade facilities across their portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations, they are taking the opportunity to extend the existing kiosk/shop, to provide an improved offer to visiting motorists.”

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.