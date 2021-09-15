St Andrews residents welcome plans for speed bumps to curb traffic in busy area

Fife Council is considering installing nine sets of cushions on the B939 across both Buchanan Gardens and Strathkinness Low Road.

The road is the most direct westerly route out of the town and serves as a link to Pitscottie as well as the surrounding villages of Strathkinness, Denhead and Blebocraigs.

Cllr Brian Thomson, a Labour St Andrews councillor, said the measures would be welcomed by local residents who have complained about ineffective flashing signs warning drivers to slow down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speed bump

He said: "I've been pushing for traffic calming measures in Buchanan Gardens since 2017, and there have recently been increased concerns expressed within the community about speeding in Hepburn Gardens.

"I'm pleased that - subject to the outcome of a statutory public notification process - transportation officers are now looking to proceed.

The councillor added that some motorists were treating local streets "like race tracks" creating unnecessary risks for pedestrians including pupils travelling to the new Madras College campus to the north and St Andrews University properties to the west.

He added: "I've also been pushing for Buchanan Gardens to be resurfaced, and I'm pleased that those works are now scheduled to be carried out.

"Ideally, those works would be carried out at the same time as the installation of speed cushions, but it will be dependent on comments received during the public notification period."

The proposed speed humps will be installed between the B939's mini roundabout junction with Hepburn Gardens and Lawhead Road West.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.