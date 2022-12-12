St Andrews restaurant bids to keep outdoor seating
A popular St Andrews restaurant is seeking permission to keep the outdoor seating it was allowed under a relaxation of COVID rules.
The South Street venue was one of a number of hospitality businesses which was allowed to serve food and drink outside during the pandemic.
Now it wants to make the facility a permanent feature. A planning application was lodged with Fife Council this week and consent given under the relaxed ‘Spaces For People’ rules expired.
The tables were placed immediately outside the premises - an 18th century three-storey townhouse -with pedestrians still able to use the widened footpath.
In May, the Adamson formally withdrew an ap-plication for outdoor seating.
Councillors will consider the new application in due course.