St Andrews restaurant fails in bid to create outdoor seating area in car park
Ziggy’s had applied to Fife Council for permission to make the change to its venue in Murray Place. It was one of a number of hospitality venues given temporary permission during Covid to extend its operations to outside spaces.
The council turned down its bid to turn the car park into space for covered outdoor dining, and cited two reasons. It said it would obstruct access to services, remove parking spaces and vehicle manoeuvring space within an area of high parking demand “to the detriment of road and pedestrian safety and parking provision locally.”
The council also said the proposed design and materials for the external seating area “would not respect the character of the area and would set an undesirable precedent for further similar development within the St Andrews Conservation Area, to its detriment.”
