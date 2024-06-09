St Andrews restaurant fails in bid to create outdoor seating area in car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans by a St Andrews restaurant to turn a car park into an outdoor seating area have been refused.

Ziggy’s had applied to Fife Council for permission to make the change to its venue in Murray Place. It was one of a number of hospitality venues given temporary permission during Covid to extend its operations to outside spaces.

The council turned down its bid to turn the car park into space for covered outdoor dining, and cited two reasons. It said it would obstruct access to services, remove parking spaces and vehicle manoeuvring space within an area of high parking demand “to the detriment of road and pedestrian safety and parking provision locally.”

