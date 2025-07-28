St Andrews restaurant plans to transform scrubland into new outdoor seating area

A popular restaurant in St Andrews has revealed plans to create a new outdoor seating area.

The Tailend Restaurant wants to turn vacant scrubland into an area where up to 40 dinners can sit in a new beer garden style facility.

It has submitted a request to Fife Council to make the change of use to make the change, install an outdoor kitchen and carry out associated works. The application has been lodged by Jessica Spink, of Seagate, Arbroath.

It follows on from a previous application which was approved by the local authority.

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning process, said: “The intention is to create a functional yet aesthetically pleasing space to accommodate approximately 35–40 diners, offering them the opportunity to enjoy our menu in a comfortable outdoor setting.

“This will form an overflow to the existing restaurant and an external seating area for the summer months. This proposal follows a previously approved design, and remains faithful in both style and scale to that original submission.”

The proposal would include the installation of high-quality stone pavers to create a durable surface throughout the garden space; a bar and kitchen hut; pergola structure, while finishing touches will include landscaping, soft lighting, such as fairy lights, and minimalistic furniture “to preserve a laid-back, inviting atmosphere.”

It envisages operating hours of midday to 9:00pm during the summer season and the business also hopes to be granted permission for “light acoustic background music to create a nice atmosphere for guests.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.