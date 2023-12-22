St Andrews' student accommodation development would safeguard community pool says developer

Developers have vowed to protect an existing community swimming pool as part of a major student accommodation development in St Andrews, if plans are approved.

The former Madras school site (Pic: Scotsman Developments Ltd)

The former Madras College swimming pool could be protected and retained for community use as part of a major student accommodation development in St Andrews.

Scotsman Developments Ltd has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) this week signalling their intent to apply for full planning permission after a 12-week public consultation period.

They hope to see up to 600 new student beds built at the former Madras College campus site on Kilrymont Road. They have also outlined plans to safeguard the existing public swimming pool at the site, and refurbish the existing sports hall building for community use.

“We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals for Phase 3 at Kilrymont, which if consented will safeguard a swimming pool for the town and deliver much-needed student accommodation,” David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments Ltd said.

The proposals for Phase 3 of the former Madras College site are, amongst other things, “in response to the continued need for purpose-built student accommodation within the town.”

In a press release, developers stated that the new development should “ease pressure on existing housing stock” and they said it would also safeguard the long-term provision of a swimming pool for local residents and the wider community.

Mr Scanlon continued: “This activity will continue to regenerate the former school site, building on the considerable work we have undertaken to date, and we are keen to hear the views of the community as we inform and shape these proposals.”

Fife Council previously sold the Kilrymont site after marketing it as a mixed development opportunity.

Now, the site is seeking permission for the third phase of development.

The student accommodation proposals, if approved, would see the development of up to 600 student beds in a “state-of-the-art” purpose built facility with much of the development “focusing on the more affordable price range.”

Scotsman Developments Ltd already secured “planning permission in principle” for the site last year – which included student accommodation, a local convenience store, a café and assembly use.

Now, they have taken the next step by submitting a Proposal of Application Notice to Fife Council. This signals their intent to submit a planning application at the end of a minimum 12-week period of community consultation.

“It is now proposed to consult on a potential planning application for Phase 3 of the development on the former playing fields,” developers explained.

“This includes student accommodation of around 600 beds; and the reuse and alterations of the sports hall building (including swimming pool) for community use, as well-associated infrastructure and landscaping.”

As a major development, developers are mandated to ask the community for feedback and two in person consultation events are proposed in the new year.

The first consultation event is planned for Wednesday, February 7 from 3pm to 7pm. The second is planned for Wednesday, March 13 from 3pm to 7pm.

“At least one of these will be held in the Assembly Hall at Kilrymont, where there will be opportunities to ask questions of the applicant’s representatives and view exhibition boards,” developers explained.