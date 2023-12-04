Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If approved, the new-build research and development facility would look at ways to switch from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources.

“It is proposed to establish a first-of-a-kind Power to X centre,” a planning statement on behalf of the university said. “This unique £13 million facility - the only one of its kind in the UK - will deliver research and development space to enable pioneering research into decarbonising the production of energy, fuels and chemicals using only water, waste streams and components of air.”

The proposals are an important element in the delivery of the vision for the university’s Eden Campus and will provide the university with essential research and development space.

Aerial view of the Eden Campus at Guardbridge in Fife (Pic: Submitted)

The decarbonisation centre would consist of a testing lab and offices in addition to welfare and plant spaces. An external service yard would also be constructed to facilitate the operation of the new-build facility. The 3,678 square metre research centre would be built on part of the university’s Eden Campus - the former paper mill site in Guardbridge.

Since acquiring the former Curtis Fine Papers site in 2012, the university has spent tens of millions to transform the site for its needs. It previously secured a £24.5 million investment in the campus through the Tay Cities Region Deal. Previous projects at Eden Campus have included a £25 million biomass plant. A similar sum was spent creating modern offices for professional services staff, and earlier this year, a UK Government Minister for Scotland was given a preview of a new £4.7 million battery prototyping facility.

“The University of St Andrews has developed a vision for the redevelopment of the area to deliver a sustainable development that meets University, business, industrial, storage, distribution and office needs, with further research and development facilities, all of which will be created in a comprehensively planned and managed environment with improved access, landscaping and public realm,” a planning statement explained.

“As discussed with Fife Council in advance of this planning application, it is intended to be a phased development with the first element to be built out immediately and the rest of the site subject to future expansion.”